From breeze decor
Lucky Day Spring St Patrick 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Features:Package, and product designed in CaliforniaThick polyester fabric construction helps resist the wear and tear from frequent useFlags set double-sided printDouble stitching panels on multiple rows and high-quality sleeve to provide lasting strengthWith UV-resistant maintains its colors all season longFEATURES - Sleeve Hanger fits standard Banner/Flagpole, Bracket, Arbors or stand, SOLD Separately3 Layers block outProduct Type: Garden flagOrientation: VerticalDouble Sided: YesTheme: Color: Green/Black/YellowAnimal Type: Officially Licensed: NoAttachment Type: Pole sleeveFlagpole Included: NoPole Material: Flag Pole Finish: Flag Construction: PrintedMaterial: Polyester/Polyester blendMaterial Details: Country of Origin: United StatesSeason: SpringHoliday / Occasion: St. Patrick's DayWeather Resistant: YesPersonalization: NoFade Resistant: YesAdvertising: NoSpefications:ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 13Pole: NoPole Height: Pole Width Side to Side: Pole Depth Front to Back: Pole Sleeve Width: 2Overall Product Weight: 0.21Assembly:Warranty: