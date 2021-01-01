Estiluz Luck Decentralized Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 5 light

Advertisement
Ringing with radiant illumination. Studio Ximo Roca sounds the handbells with the Luck Decentralized Pendant from Estiluz. Each of its beautifully tapering forms combines the timeless silhouettes of the handbells and the modernist tulip shades. Ximo Roca's artistic and engineering character shines in the flowing stream of wires suspending and powering the stylish handbells. Like an elegant handle, its metal holder fills out at the end into a globe glass shade cut at the diagonal for a practical and stylized touch. Light exits out the globe with a snazzy angle through the diagonal opening and the crisp reflected surfaces as a warm ambient glow. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Nickel