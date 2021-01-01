NANA Lucita Mothers Ring 1 to 6 Stones in 10k Yellow- Size 4.5 Stone 1

The NANA Lucita Round Mother's Ring is personalized especially for you. It features your choice of 1 to 6 round cut simulated birthstones in 10kt yellow Gold. Each birthstone measures 3.5mm each.This classic design has an elegant detail from the side earning it's name "Lucita". The top view is a classic band, perfect alone or can easily be stacked with another band design ring (like a wedding band).A gift of Family Jewelry is truly a gift of love. It celebrates the lives of those she loves.This ring can be customized as a traditional Mother's Ring - or create your own special design.Elegant gift packaging included.