From wac lighting
Lucio 10W LED Spotlight by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (MO-6010S-827-BK)
Advertisement
Ideal for indoor spaces like kitchens and common rooms, the Lucio 10W Led Spotlight by WAC Lighting is a no-frills lighting fixture that utilizes integrated LED lamping to provide optimum lighting while remaining discrete and unobtrusive. With 365 degrees aiming on a swivel head and 90 degree indexed vertical aiming, the fixture is suitable for any type of indoor space. The LED for this fixture is rated for 50,000 hours of long lasting life. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black