Lucid Comfort 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This 10-inch memory foam mattress is a great option for those looking for cloud-like comfort without sacrificing support. Its premium SureCool™ gel-infused memory foam helps regulate body temperature to create a more comfortable sleep environment. This mattress is PureFlow™ ventilated memory foam to help to increase airflow and provide added cooling to your sleep environment. Those looking for a deeper sink out of their mattress will love the plush and enveloping comfort of this mattress. Mattress Size: Twin