MODWAY Lucia Dusty Rose Red King/California King Performance Velvet Headboard

Influence glam deco style in a master bedroom or guest suite with the Lucia Performance Velvet King/California King Headboard. Featuring a double trim of nailheads and a unique arched shape, this velvet headboard brings tactile luxury to the bedroom. Covered in soft, stain-resistant performance velvet, this king/Cali king size headboard is padded in dense foam offering a supportive place to rest while sitting up in bed. A backdrop for a variety of bedding and sham styles, this height-adjustable headboard fits king or California king size bed frames with its three mounting positions. Assembly required. Color: Dusty Rose.