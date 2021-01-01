Lucey Armless Patio Chair with Sunbrella Cushions

This armless patio chair has the woven elements and expert craftsmanship you need on your coastal cottage porch or patio. Its fully welded, powder-coated aluminum frame makes it extra sturdy, plus it's wrapped in weather-resistant resin wicker that's as durable as it is pretty. The deep Sunbrella cushion is weather-resistant, too, so no need to stress over UV rays or rainstorms rolling through. And our favorite design detail of all? This outdoor furniture piece arrives fully assembled in the upholstery color of your choice, so you can get right to lounging as soon as it lands on your doorstep. Cushion Color: Canvas Sapphire Blue