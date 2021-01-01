The Lucero collection features space-dyed yarns over-tufted on a flat-weave construction, in the most simplistic pattern of checks. Its neutral hue and checkered design, will make any room feel light and lively. High low effect gives depth to the rug and the space dyed accentuates the look and texture that makes this rug so special. Hand-tufted in India, 100% wool. Detailed colors in this rug are multi, grey, silver, pewter, blue, and violet. Kaleen Lucero 8 x 10 Wool Indoor Solid Area Rug Cotton | LCO01-86-810