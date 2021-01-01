Jean Pierre Lucas Velvet Light Grey Solid Polyester 14 in. x 24 in. Throw Pillow

Instantly elevate your home decor with the Lucas Collection by Jean Pierre, featuring luxurious velvet fabric with plush, feather-filled comfort. Lucas decorative throw pillows, available in an array of rich color options, are perfect for any area of your home you want more comfort and style. 2-piece set includes (2) 14 in. x 24 in. pillow covers with pillow inserts. Pillow face and reverse are identical. Pillow face and reverse: 100% polyester. Pillow insert fill: 95% feather and 5% down. Spot clean only. Zipper closure for easy pillow insert removal. Imported. Color: Light Grey.