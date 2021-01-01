Lucas Pendant Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (494024-BK)

The Lucas Pendant Light from Kuzco Lighting is a chic modern piece using breaks in its structure to create unique accents created by its light. The spherical aluminum lamp shade is suspended with a slim cloth cable. The piece is split symmetrically through the center, creating a short opening, enough for the glow of the matte white interior to shine through. Incandescent lamping brightens up the accent created by the shade and provides a warm downlight. It provides modern styling when framing beds and sitting atop kitchen islands. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Black