From propet
Propet Lucas Hi
Advertisement
The Propet Lucas Hi sneakers are a bold way to achieve your style statement. Burnished waxy nubuck leather upper. Lace-up and zipper closure for a secure fit. Padded collar and tongue for all-day comfort. Nylon mesh lining and removable cushioned open cell PU insole. Durable rubber cup outsole with side stitching. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 15 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.