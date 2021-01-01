From gorjana
Gorjana Luca Gold 18 inches Necklace 192-103-G
Advertisement
Gorjana Luca Gold 18 inches Necklace 192-103-G. Metal: 18k gold plated brass. Size: 18 inches. Color: Gold. Shape: Round. Ring closure. This hammered charm necklace looks fashionable. IMPORTANT WARRANTY INFORMATION: Please note that seller provides its own warranty for the products sold by seller; the manufacturer's warranty may not apply to products purchased from this seller. For additional warranty related issues or information, please contact us directly.