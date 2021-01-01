From modway
MODWAY Luana Walnut Brown Cane Full Headboard
Transport yourself to warm breezes and calming serenity with the Luana Cane Woven Rattan Full Headboard. Fusing mid-century modernity with tropical vibes, this full size headboard features a beautiful cane pattern that offers the design an airy, organic aesthetic. Adapting to almost any decor theme with the option of interchangeable bed frames, this full size headboard is compatible with the Billie and Margo bed frame collections for a customized look that's easily interchangeable. This headboard for full beds features a window pane design along the meticulous woven rattan and is Crafted with solid rubberwood for lasting durability. Refresh your bedroom with customizable bedroom furniture. Assembly required. Color: Walnut.