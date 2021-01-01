LSSPAID Set of 2 Classic Fabric Dining Room Chair with Solid Wooden Legs

Overall dimension:19' L X 16.5' W X 35' H, details size is showed in the display picture. Make sure dimension meets your requirements before purchase. The chair is simple and elegant, stylish and comfortable. Whether you put it in your living room, bedroom, dining room, office or study, attractive enough for any room. The chair is covered with gray fabric, and the cushion and backrest are filled with sponge, which is soft and comfortable. The back of the chair is slightly inclined to make the back more comfortable. Constructed of solid wood frame and legs to provide enough safety, weight capacity: 250lbs. It is easy to assemble by following the instruction. Instruction and Tools are provided in the package.