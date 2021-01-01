LSN Household Wall-Mounted Computer Desk - Wall-Mounted Solid Wood Dining Table Desk Folding Computer Desk Learning Table Wooden/Blue / 80×40cm

DELIVERY DATE: Dispatch time: 1-2 days, estimated time of arrival: 12-25 days, if you have any questions, pleet contact us promptly, We will promptly resolve any questions about the product, Thanks! Very popular and can be used as dining table, desk, kitchen or anywhere extra workspace is required. DESIGNED: Wall-mounted design, allows comfortable seating on both sides and unobstructed floor space. STURDY DURABLE: Using high-quality hardware accessories, steel paint stent, stable and safe. MATERIAL: Wood-based panels, Color: Blue, Pink, Thickness:1.5cm, Size: Size optional, Load: 40kg.