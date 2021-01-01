From lite source
Lite Source LSF-2450 Pelota 1 Light Table Lamp Polished Steel / Dark Walnut Lamps Table Lamps
Lite Source LSF-2450 Pelota 1 Light Table Lamp Features:Tapered ShadeMade of MetalDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes (1) 25 watt Medium (E26) base bulbsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact FluorescentBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 25Wattage: 25Voltage: 120Height: 32"Depth: 14"Width: 16"Shade Height: 12"Shade Depth: 14"Shade Width: 16"Energy Star: NoSwitch Type: Multi Way Polished Steel / Dark Walnut