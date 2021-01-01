From jonathan adler
Jonathan Adler LSD Jar Scented Candle
Advertisement
From the Druggist Collection. Dream Catcher. Expand your horizons with Jonathan Adler's Druggist LSD Candle, featuring dreamy third-eye mindscapes rendered in Delft-inspired blues and accented with real sparkly gold. Poured into a posh porcelain canister with aremovable lidperfect for stashing your secrets long after the candle has burnt out. Smells like: wild jasmine, cardamom, fresh basil, wild orchid, cedar wood, verbena, white amber. Feels like: 60s San Francisco, Revolver on vinyl, another dimension. White porcelain Made in USA SPECIFICATIONS Burn time: 40 hours Capacity, 13,9 oz. Height, 5.5" Diameter, 4". Gifts - Decorative Home > Jonathan Adler > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Jonathan Adler.