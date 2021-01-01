Lite Source LS-23998 Quatro Single Light 17" Tall Table Lamp with 9" Tall Fabric Shade Brushed Grey / White Lamps Table Lamps

Lite Source LS-23998 Quatro Single Light 17" Tall Table Lamp with 9" Tall Fabric Shade Features:Double layer fabric shadeCeramic bodySuitable for installation in dry locationsIncludes (1) 13 watt Medium (E26) base bulb(s)On / off socket switchDimensions:Height: 17"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Shade Height: 8.5"Shade Diameter: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: FluorescentBulb Shape: CFL SpiralWatts Per Bulb: 13Wattage: 13Voltage: 120vColor Temperature: 2700k Brushed Grey / White