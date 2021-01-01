Lite Source LS-23368 Kelley 2 Light 31" Tall Buffet Table Lamp Brushed Nickel Lamps Table Lamps

Lite Source LS-23368 Kelley 2 Light 31" Tall Buffet Table Lamp FeaturesComes with a fabric shade(2) 100 watt maximum Integrated LED and Medium (E27) Incandescent and LED bulbs included Rotary switchCovered under manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 31"Width: 17"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 11 lbsShade Height: 11"Shade Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 880Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 70CRIWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 110 voltsNumber of Light Sources: 2 Brushed Nickel