Lite Source LS-22040 Karysa 2 Light Table Lamp Dark Bronze Lamps Table Lamps

Lite Source LS-22040 Karysa 2 Light Table Lamp
Lite Source LS-22040 Karysa 2 Light Table Lamp Features:Shade features a mosaic of glass piecesMade of SyntheticDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes (2) 13 watt Medium (E26) base bulbsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact FluorescentBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 13Wattage: 26Voltage: 120Height: 25.5"Depth: 15"Width: 15"Shade Height: 8"Shade Top Diameter: 4"Energy Star: NoSwitch Type: On / OffUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Dark Bronze