Lite Source LS-22033 Aileen 1 Light Table Lamp Black Lamps Table Lamps
Lite Source LS-22033 Aileen 1 Light Table Lamp Features:Beautiful White Fabric Tapered ShadeUp / Down Light Shines Both Upwards and Downwards for Dramatic EffectCeramic Material is Sturdy and RefinedThe smooth ceramic body and finish is accented with a beautiful floral patternRocker On / Off Switch is Simple to UseCalifornia Title 20 Compliant (Includes CFL Bulb)Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium / E27Bulb Type: Compact FluorescentBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 23Wattage: 23Height: 22.5"Diameter: 15"Shade Height: 9"Shade Top Diameter: 13"Shade Bottom Diameter: 15"UL Listed: Yes Black