Lite Source LS-20450 Aolani 1 Light Table Lamp with Wood Grain Textured Glass Shade Polished Steel Lamps Table Lamps Accent Lamps

Lite Source LS-20450 Aolani 1 Light Table Lamp with Wood Grain Textured Glass Shade The Aolani table lamp; by Lite Source; is finished in polished steel with a dark amber glass shade. This vertical shade is actually glass; designed with a wood look. The cylinder of light has a soft and inviting glow.Features:Includes (1) 13 watt Medium (E27) base bulbs(s)Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDimensions:Height: 23.5"Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 6"Shade Height: 16"Shade Depth: 6"Shade Width: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E27)Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: Compact FluorescentColor Temperature: 2700KNumber of Bulbs: 1Switch Location: In Line SwitchSwitch Type: On / OffVoltage: 120vWattage: 13Watts Per Bulb: 13 Accent Lamps Polished Steel