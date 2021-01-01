Lite Source LS-19578 Rania 5 Light Adjustable Chandelier with Aluminum Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Lite Source LS-19578 Rania 5 Light Adjustable Chandelier with Aluminum Shade Features:Includes grey and silver metal shadeRequires (5) incandescent Medium (E27) base bulb (Not Included)1 Year manufacturer warrantyETL listed for use in dry LocationsSloped ceiling compatibleDimmableAssembly requiredDimensions:Height: 71.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Depth: 31.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Width: 9.5"Shade Height: 11.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E27)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 5Wattage: 300Watts Per Bulb: 60Voltage: 120v Chrome