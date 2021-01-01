Lite Source LS-19360 Equinox 14" Wide Pendant Gun Metal Indoor Lighting Pendants

Lite Source LS-19360 Equinox 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredComes with a glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb included DimmableCovered under manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 63"Maximum Hanging Height: 63"Width: 14"Depth: 7-3/4"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 7-3/4"Shade Width: 7-3/4"Canopy Height: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentVoltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: Yes Gun Metal