Lite Source LS-18838 Palila 4 Light 17" Wide Single Tier Chandelier with Crystal Accents Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Lite Source LS-18838 Palila 4 Light 17" Wide Single Tier Chandelier with Crystal Accents Features:Draped with clear crystalsDurable metal bodySuitable for installation in dry locationsIncludes (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulb(s)Dimensions:Height: 21.5"Width: 16.5"Diameter: 16.5"Maximum Height: 21.5" (including chain / down rods)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Shape: B10Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Voltage: 120v Brushed Nickel