LRG Sectional Sofa by ARTLESS - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (A-LRG-SEC-L-2-EL-W-SOT)

Made in Los Angeles by ARTLESS. The LRG Sectional Sofa is by far their most plush sectional from ARTLESS. This modern sectional is full of comfort and invites you to immerse yourself in the soft, down alternative cushion and pillows. The large sofa sectional is designed with all four sides in mind, so it looks great from any angle. Solid walnut base and back cradle the sofa and complete this visually striking seating solution. ARTLESS strives to keep the wood used in our products in its most natural state, solid wood may exhibit slight variations in color and texture. Each piece is unique. Pair it with the optional Back Tray or the Side Tray to add an integrated and functional table. Each LRG Sectional Sofa is individually bench built in Los Angeles and is available in your choice of fabric and wood base finish options. The primary goal of ARTLESS is to provide impeccable attention to detail and deliver only the best products. Known for its use of top quality materials, meticulous design, and unmatched value, ARTLESS prides itself on creating modern furniture and accessories that embody their philosophy of excellence through design. Driven by a diverse and talented design team, ARTLESS pieces are both beautiful and functional and remain true to its founders vision. Color: Wood Tones.