Ren Wil LPT825 Abbey Single Light 24" Tall Accent Table Lamp Gun Metal Lamps Table Lamps

Ren Wil LPT825 Abbey Single Light 24" Tall Accent Table Lamp FeaturesDivergent design forms make the modern shape of this lamp a true stand outTwo iron arms support the cylindrical metal lampshadeThe gunmetal gray finish gives a metallic luster that’s undeniably elegant(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredOn / Off switchRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 7"Depth: 5"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Gun Metal

