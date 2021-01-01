Ren Wil LPF3087 Leblanc 2 Light 66" Tall Buffet Floor Lamp Matte Black Lamps Floor Lamps

Ren Wil LPF3087 Leblanc 2 Light 66" Tall Buffet Floor Lamp FeaturesConstructed of ironComes with iron shades(2) 50 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs included Capable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsOn / Off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 66"Width: 11-1/2"Depth: 11-1/2"Shade Height: 4-1/4"Shade Width: 8-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: G14Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: Yes Matte Black