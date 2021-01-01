Ren Wil LPF3037 Troilus Single Light 55" High Boom Arm Floor Lamp with Metal Shade Polished Brass Lamps Floor Lamps

Ren Wil LPF3037 Troilus Single Light 55" High Boom Arm Floor Lamp with Metal Shade FeaturesSlanted silhouette with pivoting stemConstructed from metal and marbleWhite metal shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbFixture includes integrated on / off switchRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 55"Width: 13"Depth: 26-1/2"Extension: 13"Shade Height: 2-1/2"Shade Diameter: 12-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Brass