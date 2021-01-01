One of our most-popular silhouettes to date the LOWLAND over-the-knee boot is known around the world for its perfect fit - a design detail that has since become synonymous with the Stuart Weitzman brand. This high-fashion high-function stretch style features the sophistication of a high heel in an easy-to-wear flat block heel and is a testament to the masterful craftsmanship of our Spanish artisans. Plus it is finished with a tie back detail that can be adjusted for your own personalized fit around the thigh. This look is part of our signature collection of all-over stretch boot styles. Stuart Weitzman Lowland Over-The-Knee, Black Stretch Nappa Leather, Size: 6 Medium