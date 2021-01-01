From furniture of america
Furniture of America Lowell Transitional 7-Drawer Dresser, Espresso
Brighten your home with the chic appeal of this transitional dresser. The sleek wood-grain appearance adds intricate visual appeal to the spacious seven drawers and their metal bar pulls. Each drawer features sturdy English dovetails and side metal ball bearing glides for long-lasting durability while the felt-lined top drawers add a protective layer for your delicate items.About Furniture of America Furniture of America® is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We’re more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.