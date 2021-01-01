From chaco
Chaco Lowdown Slide
The Chaco Lowdown Slide has a vegan-friendly construction and boasts a stylish strappy sandal design that can be worn both casually and with a more dressy look. Slip-on sandal made of a polyester jacquard webbing straps with synthetic trims. Strappy sandal with ladder lock buckles for easy adjustments and a secure fit. Women's specific LUVSEAT footbed combined with a high-rebound EVA midsole provide superior underfoot cushioning, arch support, and shock absorption. Durable rubber outsole with defined tread for optimum wet traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.