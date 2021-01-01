Present in paintings, poetry and stories for centuries, roses have an immense history. Their decorative cultivation began in China some 5000 years ago, and since we have seen a kaleidoscope of colours, shapes and sizes and uses from medicinal to celebratory, confetti and perfumes. The gorgeous Rosa Rugosa is native to Eastern Asia, blooming from Japan and China, to the sand dunes of Siberia. Being wonderfully fragrant and floriferous, it is loved by bees and gardeners alike, and is a firm favourite in English gardens. Rosa Rugosa is a hardy rose, flowering throughout the summer and into autumn and bearing abundant edible hips that resemble cherry tomatoes. 40 degree wash, no steam, do not bleach Low-Impact Rosa Rugosa Linen Table Cloth 260 Bertioli by Thyme