Bamboo nightshirts are irresistibly soft. We've designed the shape to give you freedom of movement complemented by the perfect length to make you comfortable lounging around your home too. The functional button up fastening is a practical feature making it the ideal attire for getting ready (hair and makeup safe). Bamboo viscose is naturally gentle, hypoallergenic and antibacterial. It adapts to the body's temperature, keeping you comfortable at all times throughout the night. In a lovely floaty nightshirt design, this will have you feeling pretty from the moment you put it on. The composition of Bamboo viscose blended with 5% elastane provides flexibility and gives our Bamboo nightshirt a long lifetime. Material composition: 95% Bamboo Viscose 5% Elastine Care instructions: Machine wash at 30 degrees Low-Impact Pink Bamboo Long Sleeved Womens Classic Nightshirt In XXL Pretty You London