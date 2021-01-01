The Mopane grows in the floodplains of Southern Africa such as the lowlands of the Zambesi River as it flows from Angola into Botswana. Known as the butterfly tree thanks to Its beautifully shaped leaves, the mopane is part of the legume family. It is much loved by elephants and makes a delicious albeit brief snack for them. The trees have developed a clever protection mechanism; as soon as they are disturbed by the elephants they pump tannin into the leaves making them far too bitter so the elephants move on. They are not too bitter however for several species of moth caterpillars that feast on the leaves. 40 degree wash, no steam, do not bleach Low-Impact Green Mopane Linen Table Cloth 260 Bertioli by Thyme