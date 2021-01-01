This beautifully crafted, grained leather bucket bag was created to be the ultimate lightweight carryall. It can expand to fit all your daily necessities but not look bulky when you carry less making it perfect for transitioning between day to night. It features a wide, vegetable tanned leather strap for comfort, minimal hardware to keep it lightweight, an interior zip pocket for your essentials, a drawstring tie to keep items safe and secure, light coloured lining to find things easily and the fun, original detail of the lightning bolt strap. All Be Hold products are created with care using premium leather which is a natural material. That is why you may notice slight variations in colour and grain. These aren't flaws; they are the tell-tales signs of how every hide is unique. A soft, slightly damp cloth can help to remove any built up dirt, fingerprints or marks. Avoid getting leather wet as it may leave permanent water marks or lose its shape. If it does get wet, remove excess water with a soft cloth, gently fill the bag with tissue paper and leave to dry naturally instead of using a heat source like a heater. Prolonged time in the sun will fade leather, so when not in use, store in the protective dust bag out of direct sunlight, heat, damp and humidity. A protective spray and a moisturising cream from time to time will help keep your bag looking its best. Low-Impact Red Leather Bucket Bag - Rosso Be Hold