Fall in love with the casual beauty of Loft Linen Sky bedding in a light, peaceful shade of blue. Made from pure European linen fibre, the Loft Linen Fitted Sheet will keep you cool in the heat of summer and warm in winter. Made from pure European linen fibre. Stonewashed for softness. This bed linen has been quality checked to meet our exacting standards for size and fit. We have added shrinkage allowance to ensure a perfect fit after washing. Please follow instructions on care label for laundering. Low-Impact Blue Cotton Loft Sky Pure Linen Fitted Sheet - Superking Wallace Cotton