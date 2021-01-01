From blu dot
Low Fade Outdoor Lounge Chair by Blu Dot - Color: Brown - Finish: Natural - (LF1-LNGCHR-CL)
The Low Fade Outdoor Lounge Chair from Blu Dot is a handsome modern piece playing with shape and material for great comfort. It brings a rich aesthetic to the outdoor arrangement. A powder-coated aluminum frame sharpens the silhouette with architectural precision. Resilient teak wood segments order in an arching, rounded composition that pleases one's back as much as the eyes. The golden streaks of the teak's wood grain lead the eye to the stylish fabric cushion. Sporting UV and mildew-resistant properties, the Sunbrella fabric cushion offers plump support for lasting comfort. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Brown.