So Cool Designs Loving Lake Life Camping for Seasonal Cabin Camper Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Lovin' Lake Life with Lake Home 5th Wheel Trailer and Cute Sun wearing Sunglasses! Great for Campground Seasonal's and Camper owners. Fun for everyone who loves to go camping! Get ready for afternoon naps, camp fires, fishing, and loving lake life. Cute Camping design for anyone who loves to escape to their Summer Cabin, Seasonal Home, Trailer, or Camper at the Lake. Let's go camping! Be a hit at your campgrounds wearing your new favorite camping design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only