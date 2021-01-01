When you have wonderful news to share, consider the Loving Lace Standard Bridal Shower Invitation. This is a lovely way to announce the celebration of your upcoming nuptials. This collection of affordable, customizable designs makes it easy to share your love story with family and friends. This print-and-pattern-inspired personalized bridal shower invitation (5" x 7" portrait) is available in a variety of colors, so you can choose the one that fits your theme best. It can also be used to ask people to come to a party. This personalized wedding invitation offers free custom back printing, and rounded corners are free with an upgrade to eggshell stock.