Loveseat In Distress Chocolate Top Grain Leather

Product Size : 71"L x 34"D x 30"H. Seat Size : 23"D x 19"H. Assembly Required : Some (Leg). Style : Modern. Product Details : KD Leg, Tight Back & Loose Seat Cushion (2+2) : Construction Seat: Full Foam : Seat Construction: Down Feather & Foam Fill, Box Cushion w/Thick Welt : Backrest: Pillow : Arm: Shelter, and Pillow : Metal Tapered Leg: Size 8 Inches Height ::: Material: Top Grain Leather (Vintage Pattern, Same Tone Stiching); No Pillows Included. Color : Distress Chocolate Top Grain Leather. Materials : Top Grain Leather, Metal Leg, Frame: Wood, Foam, Down Feather. Storage & Clearance Dimensions : Stationary. NW CTN (LBS) : 132. Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 250Lbs per Seat.