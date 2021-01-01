Tattoo Artist Inked Career Apparel Kanig Designs Lover Eat Sleep Tattoo Repeat Tattooist Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Check out this fun and colorful, EAT SLEEP TATTOO REPEAT design available on a variety of interesting items that make a great gift for anyone that loves or creates art with needle and ink on a skin canvas. Click brand name above for more tattoo themed items that makes a great tattoo apprentice gift, tattoo artist gift, tattooer gifts, tattooist gifts, or gift for those that loves body art, tattoos, skin art and body modifications. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only