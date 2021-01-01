Loved John 3:16 Christian Red Plaid Heart Valentine's Day T-Shirt

This Loved John 3:16 design with red plaid heart is for religious people, Christians, gospel followers, persons of faith, Jesus Christ followers, Bible readers, churchgoers, Catholics and to wear in Church or bible study. Makes a great gift for birthdays, Christmas, Thanksgiving, anniversaries, Valentines Day, and everyday gift ideas for anyone who loves religion, bible verse, beautiful spiritual quote, inspirational saying and uplifting word of Jesus. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem