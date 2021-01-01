Love Your Shoes 30 in. x 18 in. Non-Slip Indoor Door Mat
Description
The manufacturer believes in making door mats that are bright and vibrant for all times of the year. They create these door mats to be an enchantment to every season, an announcement for every holiday, and a declaration of your personal style year-round. These indoor, outdoor floor mats are printed and pressed using creative, original artworks licensed exclusively. There are many great uses for these door mats. Create an inviting entryway to welcome all your guests use a variety of their seasonal designs to toast the holidays in every room of your house place as a creative accent rug in any foyer. Your pets may even claim these door mats as their new favorite spot to guard your house! With hundreds of designs, they have many beautiful door mats to choose from so buy one as a treat for yourself or a couple as gifts for loved ones.Features:These environmentally friendly doormats are exceedingly durable and floor score certifiedProduct Type: Door MatPrimary Material: Synthetic FiberMaterial Details: 100% PolyesterBacking Material: RubberBacking Material Details: Non-skid RubberBorder: NoBorder Color: Border Material: Resistance Type: Fade ResistantAll Weather: NoLocation: Indoor OnlyText: FunnyPattern: GeometricTheme: FunnyHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayShape: RectangleSeasonal Theme: Not SeasonalColor: GrayConstruction Type: Machine madeNon-Slip Backing: YesCleaning Method: Garden HoseProduct Care: No scrubbing needed. Doormats are quick and easy to clean; just spray off with a hose or use a sponge and mild detergent to clean off dirt or yard debris.Licensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesCollegiate/Professional: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:CE Certified: Certifications: NoISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUL Listed: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoRecycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): 90Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Mat Thickness: 0.19Overall Width: 18Overall Length: 30Overall Product Weight: 1.4Overall Height: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: