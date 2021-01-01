Free People Love So Right Wide Leg Pant in Peach. - size 0 (also in 10, 12, 2, 4, 8) Free People Love So Right Wide Leg Pant in Peach. - size 0 (also in 10, 12, 2, 4, 8) Cotton blend. Made in India. Zip fly with hook and bar closure. Belt loops at waist. Mid-weight woven fabric. 18 at the knee breaks to 24 at the leg opening. FREE-WP405. OB1300376. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.