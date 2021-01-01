Back To School Apparel.USA Love My Job for All The Little Reasons Day Care Teacher Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Teacher Life Perfect Gift Idea for Boys, Girls, Students and Teachers - First Grade outfit . Funny gift for son, daughter, little kids, kinder, child, toddler, pupil, baby, adults, friends, family. It is time to party & celebrate first day of school. Great for the first 100 days of school, field day or for any school event or party. students to wear on the first day of school. Perfect for the whole Students Teachers Team, Crew, Squad or Tribe!Great way to lighten the mood make friends and family laught 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only