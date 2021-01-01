Love Mema Leopard Cute Grandma Turkey Tees Love Mema Leopard Print Cute Turkey Thanksgiving Grandma Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Love Mema Leopard Print Thanksgiving Tee This cute Turkey Bandana Grandma will make everyone Love it in family gatherings this Thanksgiving. Perfect Family Matching idea in Thanksgiving to change from Fall outfit, Enjoy Turkey and family time in style. Love Mema Turkey Leopard Print Tee Is The Perfect Thanksgiving Autumn Tree Fall Leaves Season Design For Grandma, Mimi, Nana, Gigi, Grammy, Oma, Yaya, Nanny Who Loves Turkey, Leopard Print Design makes a wonderful Family Matching. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only