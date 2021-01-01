Roberto Coin Love In Verona 18K Rose Gold & Double Diamond Front-Facing Hoop Earrings

From the Love In Verona Collection. Timelessly sophisticated and unendingly versatile polished gold hoops in a front-facing design accented with the four-petaled floral motif repeated in diamonds and engraving, including the back of the earring, as a reminder of each woman's inner beauty. Roberto Coin signs each piece with a single ruby placed in a hidden position. Diamond, 0.34 tcw Diamond color; SI1 Diamond clarity; GH 18K rose gold Post back Imported SIZE Drop, about 0.86" ABOUT THE BRAND Jewelry designer Roberto Coin founded his eponymous line in 1996, with a strong emphasis on elegance and creative experimentation. Each piece is the result of a long creative process, taking inspiration from cultural influences and nature. Fine Jewelry - Roberto Coin Asset > Roberto Coin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Roberto Coin. Color: Rose Gold.