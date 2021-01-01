Roberto Coin Love In Verona 18K White Gold & Diamond Bangle Bracelet

From the Love In Verona Collection. Timelessly sophisticated and unendingly versatile satin-finish gold bangle adorned with the four-petaled floral motif repeated in diamonds and engraving, including on the back, as a reminder of each woman's inner beauty. Roberto Coin signs each piece with a single ruby placed in a hidden position. Diamond, 0.15 tcw Diamond color: GH Diamond clarity: SI 18K white gold Push snap closure Imported SIZE Diameter, about 2.25" ABOUT THE BRAND Jewelry designer Roberto Coin founded his eponymous line in 1996, with a strong emphasis on elegance and creative experimentation. Each piece is the result of a long creative process, taking inspiration from cultural influences and nature. Fine Jewelry - Roberto Coin Asset > Roberto Coin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Roberto Coin. Color: White Gold. Size: 7.