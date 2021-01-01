Love in Motion Genuine Topaz and Diamond-Accent Heart Pendant Necklace, One Size

Advertisement
It's love at first sight with this scrolling heart pendant necklace accented by a genuine blue topaz and shimmering diamond accent. A unique hinged setting allows the center stone to pivot within its frame, creating the effect of dancing light. The slightest movement brings this exciting stone to life.Metal: Rhodium-plated sterling silverStone: 4mm heart-shaped genuine blue topazOther Stone: Diamond accentSetting: ProngClosure: Spring-ringDimension: 18" long rope chainPendant Size: 16.7x21mm longCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Some diamonds may consist of fewer than 17 facets.Gemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.